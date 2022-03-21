DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady, dropping only two cents on average compared to last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25 According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.

DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.956$4.292$4.597$4.639
Yesterday Avg.$3.957$4.293$4.597$4.637
Week Ago Avg.$3.972$4.306$4.611$4.649
Month Ago Avg.$3.349$3.672$3.974$3.601
Year Ago Avg.$2.910$3.228$3.510$3.095
Credit: AAA, 3/21/22

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sinclair– Fort Collins: $3.53
  2. Costco– Superior: $3.64
  3. Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
  4. Costco– Thornton: $3.65
  5. Costco– Littleton: $3.65
  6. Everyday– Westminster: $3.66
  7. Costco– Arvada: $3.66
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68
  9. Circle K– Longmont: $3.69
  10. Valero– Fort Collins: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.53.