DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain over $4.00 per gallon on average across the country. The national average on Monday morning was $4.32 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.97, which is up from $3.96 on Friday morning.

One week ago, gas was $3.75 per gallon on average in Colorado.



Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.972 $4.306 $4.611 $4.649 Yesterday Avg. $3.973 $4.306 $4.609 $4.649 Week Ago Avg. $3.751 $4.062 $4.352 $4.165 Month Ago Avg. $3.335 $3.658 $3.952 $3.559 Year Ago Avg. $2.844 $3.153 $3.426 $3.068 Credit: AAA

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.65.