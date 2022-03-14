DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain over $4.00 per gallon on average across the country. The national average on Monday morning was $4.32 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.97, which is up from $3.96 on Friday morning.

One week ago, gas was $3.75 per gallon on average in Colorado.


Regular		Mid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.972$4.306$4.611$4.649
Yesterday Avg.$3.973$4.306$4.609$4.649
Week Ago Avg.$3.751$4.062$4.352$4.165
Month Ago Avg.$3.335$3.658$3.952$3.559
Year Ago Avg.$2.844$3.153$3.426$3.068
Credit: AAA

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Maverik– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  2. Costco– Colorado Springs- Barnes Rd.: $3.65
  3. Costco– Colorado Springs- Nevada Ave.: $3.65
  4. Everyday– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  5. Flying J– Limon: $3.69
  6. Sinclair– Colorado Springs: $3.69
  7. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $3.69
  9. 7-Eleven– Colorado Springs: $3.69
  10. Gasamat– Colorado Springs: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.65.