DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady this week, dropping only a cent on average compared to last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.27. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.

Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.958 $4.301 $4.587 $4.637 Yesterday Avg. $3.961 $4.303 $4.606 $4.638 Week Ago Avg. $3.966 $4.296 $4.581 $4.629 Month Ago Avg. $3.352 $3.680 $3.962 $3.603 Year Ago Avg. $2.896 $3.213 $3.500 $3.099 Credit: AAA

As of 6 a.m. Friday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.36.