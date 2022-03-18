DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady this week, dropping only a cent on average compared to last week.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.27. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.
|Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.958
|$4.301
|$4.587
|$4.637
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.961
|$4.303
|$4.606
|$4.638
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.966
|$4.296
|$4.581
|$4.629
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.352
|$3.680
|$3.962
|$3.603
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.896
|$3.213
|$3.500
|$3.099
As of 6 a.m. Friday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Pueblo: $3.36
- Mobil– Arvada: $3.52
- Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
- Gasamat– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Costco– Thornton: $3.65
- Costco– Littleton: $3.65
- North Circle Gas Stop– Colorado Springs: $3.65
- Costco– Arvada: $3.65
- C Stop– Greeley: $3.69
- Valero– Fort Collins: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.36.