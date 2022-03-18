DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are holding steady this week, dropping only a cent on average compared to last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.27. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.95.

DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.958$4.301$4.587$4.637
Yesterday Avg.$3.961$4.303$4.606$4.638
Week Ago Avg.$3.966$4.296$4.581$4.629
Month Ago Avg.$3.352$3.680$3.962$3.603
Year Ago Avg.$2.896$3.213$3.500$3.099
Credit: AAA

As of 6 a.m. Friday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Loaf ‘N Jug– Pueblo: $3.36
  2. Mobil– Arvada: $3.52
  3. Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
  4. Gasamat– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  5. Costco– Thornton: $3.65
  6. Costco– Littleton: $3.65
  7. North Circle Gas Stop– Colorado Springs: $3.65
  8. Costco– Arvada: $3.65
  9. C Stop– Greeley: $3.69
  10. Valero– Fort Collins: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.36.