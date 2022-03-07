DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to rise across the country. The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.

Here are the least expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:

Missouri: $3.62 Oklahoma: $3.64 Kansas: $3.67 Arkansas: $3.69 South Dakota: $3.70 Iowa: $3.71 Texas: $3.72 Nebraska: $3.73 North Dakota: $3.73 Wyoming: $3.74

Even though these states have the lowest average gas prices in the country, according to AAA, they have all seen a significant rise in prices week-to-week.

Here’s a look at how much prices have risen since last week, according to AAA:

Missouri: up $.30

Oklahoma: up $. 36

Kansas: up $.30

Arkansas: up $.46

South Dakota : up $.26

Iowa: up $.32

Texas: up $.44

Nebraska : up $.32

North Dakota: up $.33

Wyoming: up $.30

California is the most expensive state for gas with an average price of $5.34 per gallon.

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75.

The Associated Press said the all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.