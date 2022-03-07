DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to rise across the country. The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.
Here are the least expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:
- Missouri: $3.62
- Oklahoma: $3.64
- Kansas: $3.67
- Arkansas: $3.69
- South Dakota: $3.70
- Iowa: $3.71
- Texas: $3.72
- Nebraska: $3.73
- North Dakota: $3.73
- Wyoming: $3.74
|State
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Missouri
|$3.627
|$3.847
|$4.115
|$4.169
|Oklahoma
|$3.646
|$3.906
|$4.132
|$4.158
|Kansas
|$3.678
|$3.938
|$4.189
|$4.212
|Arkansas
|$3.693
|$3.915
|$4.209
|$4.283
|South Dakota
|$3.701
|$3.802
|$4.153
|$4.148
|Iowa
|$3.719
|$3.837
|$4.287
|$4.312
|Texas
|$3.726
|$3.977
|$4.284
|$4.362
|Nebraska
|$3.731
|$3.821
|$4.201
|$4.246
|North Dakota
|$3.732
|$3.942
|$4.204
|$4.193
|Wyoming
|$3.744
|$3.956
|$4.201
|$4.273
Even though these states have the lowest average gas prices in the country, according to AAA, they have all seen a significant rise in prices week-to-week.
Here’s a look at how much prices have risen since last week, according to AAA:
- Missouri: up $.30
- Oklahoma: up $. 36
- Kansas: up $.30
- Arkansas: up $.46
- South Dakota: up $.26
- Iowa: up $.32
- Texas: up $.44
- Nebraska: up $.32
- North Dakota: up $.33
- Wyoming: up $.30
California is the most expensive state for gas with an average price of $5.34 per gallon.
In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75.
The Associated Press said the all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.