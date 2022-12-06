DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit or do some shopping for gifts, we have you covered.

From handmade gifts to food and more, there are a wide variety of options for markets to visit this holiday season.

  1. Cherry Creek Holiday Market– Nov. 18 – Dec. 24
  2. Denver Christkindlmarket– Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
  3. Foothills Art Center 47th Holiday Art Market– Nov. 19 – Dec. 29
  4. Georgetown Christmas Market– Dec. 10-11
  5. Olde Town Arvada Holiday Pop-up Makers Market– Each weekend through Dec. 18
  6. Redstone Holiday Market 2022 — Redstone Art Foundation- Dec. 3
  7. Lakewood Holiday Bazaar– Dec. 17-18
  8. Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar– Dec. 10-11
  9. Holiday Handmade Market- Orchard Town Center– Dec. 2-18
  10. Durango Holiday Market– La Plata Fairgrounds- Dec. 10

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.