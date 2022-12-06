DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit or do some shopping for gifts, we have you covered.
From handmade gifts to food and more, there are a wide variety of options for markets to visit this holiday season.
- Cherry Creek Holiday Market– Nov. 18 – Dec. 24
- Denver Christkindlmarket– Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
- Foothills Art Center 47th Holiday Art Market– Nov. 19 – Dec. 29
- Georgetown Christmas Market– Dec. 10-11
- Olde Town Arvada Holiday Pop-up Makers Market– Each weekend through Dec. 18
- Redstone Holiday Market 2022 — Redstone Art Foundation- Dec. 3
- Lakewood Holiday Bazaar– Dec. 17-18
- Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar– Dec. 10-11
- Holiday Handmade Market- Orchard Town Center– Dec. 2-18
- Durango Holiday Market– La Plata Fairgrounds- Dec. 10
