DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re planning on getting outside for a hike to celebrate Memorial Day weekend and the kick off to summer, expect a warm weekend ahead.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly dry conditions until Sunday afternoon.

Here are 10 hikes to take over Memorial Day weekend:

It’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these tips:

Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.

Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.

Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.

Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.

Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.

Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.

Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.

