DENVER (KDVR) — Summer is here and hiking season is in full swing. With gas prices hovering around $5 per gallon on average, traveling somewhere to go hiking could get expensive in a hurry.

We decided to put together a list of hikes that will take less than two hours to get to from Denver.

1. Mount Falcon Park

The east trailhead of Mount Falcon Park is located about 20 miles from Denver in Jefferson County. The 1.7-mile Turkey Trot Trail is for hiking only. Other trails at the park allow multi-use.

2. Brainard Lake

There are several hiking trails at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area that is about 53 miles from Denver. A trail that many hikers love is the Isabelle Glacier Trail. The hike is 8.4 miles roundtrip.

3. Alderfer / Three Sisters Park

A popular hike about 30 miles from Denver is the Evergreen Mountain Trail loop at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. It’s a 4.2-mile hike roundtrip.

4. Rocky Mountain National Park

The Four Lake Loop Trail at Rocky Mountain National Park is a 6.8-mile loop. The loop starts at the Bear Lake trailhead, which is just under two hours from Denver.

5. Red Rocks Park

Another great hike that is about 25 minutes from Denver is the Red Rocks to Dakota Trail Loop. It is a 6.4-mile hike.

6. Guanella Pass

The Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail trailhead is located on Guanella Pass Road, about an hour and 15 minutes from Denver. The scenic hike is 4.1 miles roundtrip.

7. Roxborough State Park

The Carpenter Peak Trail at Roxborough State Park is 6.5 miles roundtrip. The trailhead is located around 55 minutes from Denver.

8. Boulder Open Space

The Royal Arch Trail at Boulder Open Space is a popular destination for many hiking enthusiasts. The trailhead is located about 40 minutes from Denver. The hike is around 3.1 miles roundtrip.

9. North Cheyenne Cañon Park

The Seven Bridges Trail is located at North Cheyenne Canon Park, which is about an hour and 25 minutes from Denver. The hike is 3.5 miles roundtrip.

10. Spruce Mountain Open Space

The Spruce Mountain Trail is located around 45 minutes from Denver at the Spruce Mountain Open Space near Palmer Lake. The hike is a 5.5-mile loop.

And while you’re hiking, remember to leave no trace.

The organization “Leave No Trace” was created to protect the outdoors. It provides education, skills, research and, science to help people care for the outdoors. A partnership with Leave No Trace and the Colorado Tourism Office, these are the principles created for our state:

Know before you go

Stick to trails

Leave it as you find it

Trash the trash

Be careful with fire

Keep wildlife wild

Share the trails and parks

You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.