DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver grand jury indicted 10 gang members on 114 felony counts Monday following a two-year investigation.

The gang is known as “FBP,” an abbreviation for Few But Plenty, in which the majority of incidents were drive-by shootings, a release from the Denver district attorney’s office said. Forty-seven victims were allegedly involved and the 10 members are facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

“We believe these individuals are responsible for 14 separate incidents totaling 47 victims in the Denver metropolitan area – most of them drive-by shootings of rivals,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

“This is a good day for public safety and demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment to join with our local and federal partners to aggressively combat outbreaks of violent crime within our city. I want to recognize the commitment and diligence of the members of the RAVEN task force and my office who have worked relentlessly to put these cases together,” McCann said.

What the two-year investigation found

During “Operation Ricochet” conducted by RAVEN, the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, the individuals allegedly violated Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act.

“Today is the culmination of a nearly two-year multi-agency effort to stop the commission of violent crimes being committed across the metro area by a street gang,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth said. “While these arrests have certainly made our communities safer, we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to target violent offenders and crime guns.”

Other charges they’re facing are criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm and numerous other counts.

“Our communities are safer today thanks to the collaboration and expertise of the RAVEN task force in addressing dangerous criminal enterprises such as this group,” Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen said. “This is a vital, innovative approach to disrupting criminal activity, conducting complex, cross-jurisdictional investigations and holding the most serious offenders accountable.”

Who was indicted?

One suspect, Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr. remains at large but the other nine members are:

Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (at-large suspect)

Armando Manuel Burciaga

Astrea Felicia Rucobo

Devon Nathan Montoya

Guage Frank Trujillo

Isaiah Aaron Martinez

Julio Bladimir Menjivar

Max Anthony Ramirez

Paul Lawrence Baca III

Shoveen Taron Hainesworth

The investigation is ongoing so no additional details have been released.