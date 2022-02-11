10 free things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something free to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Weather-wise, Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Here are 10 free things to do this weekend:
- Global Love Fest– Feb. 12-13
- Loveland Sweetheart Festival- Feb. 11-12
- Mindful Hiking Series– Shanahan Ridge Trailhead- Feb. 12
- Galentine’s Day Sweat N’ Shop– Feb. 12
- Micro Cleanup of Denver– Feb. 12
- Hiwan Museum Tour- Feb. 12-13
- Mines Museum of Earth Science– Feb. 12-13
- Aurora History Museum– Feb. 12-13
- Side Stories 2022: Love Stories Feb. 11-20
- Valentine’s Bazaar at Belmar– Feb. 12-13
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.