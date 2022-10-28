DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween weekend has arrived and if you are looking for something fun to do without breaking the bank, we have you covered.

Here is a list of 10 free events happening this weekend:

  1. Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street 2022– Friday
  2. 2022 Firestone Police Department Halloween Safe Night- Friday
  3. Longmont Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street– Saturday
  4. Niwot’s Great Pumpkin Party!– Saturday
  5. 2022 Halloween On Havana Street– Aurora- Saturday
  6. Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden Trunk or Treat– Saturday
  7. Boo ‘n Brew on Colfax Avenue– Saturday
  8. Spooky Village at Village at the Peaks– Saturday
  9. HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL – Live Music and Trick-Or-Treating– Saturday
  10. Trick or Treat Street- McGregor Square– Saturday

