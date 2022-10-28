DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween weekend has arrived and if you are looking for something fun to do without breaking the bank, we have you covered.
Here is a list of 10 free events happening this weekend:
- Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street 2022– Friday
- 2022 Firestone Police Department Halloween Safe Night- Friday
- Longmont Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street– Saturday
- Niwot’s Great Pumpkin Party!– Saturday
- 2022 Halloween On Havana Street– Aurora- Saturday
- Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden Trunk or Treat– Saturday
- Boo ‘n Brew on Colfax Avenue– Saturday
- Spooky Village at Village at the Peaks– Saturday
- HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL – Live Music and Trick-Or-Treating– Saturday
- Trick or Treat Street- McGregor Square– Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.