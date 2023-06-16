DENVER (KDVR) — School is out and the sun is reappearing in Colorado skies, it’s a recipe for an eventful weekend.

And that it is: there are many events happening this holiday weekend around the Denver metro area that are free to attend.

The weekend forecast has chances for rain, mostly only heavy on Friday with chances for scattered storms Saturday. But the temperatures are warming up, with 70s and sun on Saturday and reaching the 80s on Sunday.

With that, here is a list of both indoor and outdoor events that you can check out this weekend.

Nick Ellis + Friends Comedy Show, Denver

Comics that you’ve seen on Comedy Central, Conan, TruTV, HBO and Comedy Works will be ready to make you laugh on Friday night, according to the event page.

It starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at Oasis Brewery and is free to attend.

Witch Wellness Fashion Show, Denver

At Gypsy House Cafe in Denver Friday evening, you’ll find entertainment in a variety of forms: local artists, food, hand-crafted clothing and jewelry, poets, tattoo artists, live music, standup comedy, and of course a fashion show.

The event page says the fashion show will highlight LGBTQ and POC creatives in Denver. It’s free to attend and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., but the event page asks for guests to RSVP.

Queer Art Exhibition, Denver

This art exhibition runs through July 13, but the opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday night and is open and free for all to attend.

It features work from local queer artists Christopher LaFleur and Raven Rohrig that “present contrasting visions of queer identity” at the Bitfactory Gallery.

Mutt Market, Littleton

Everyone and their dog can visit this dog-friendly market featuring dog-focused local vendors at the Aspen Grove Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

There will be activities like a mailman dunk tank, workshops, a look-alike contest, an art station, games, prizes, and food for humans and pups. According to the event webpage, the market benefits the Humane Society of South Platte Valley.

Yoga in the Garden, Littleton

Not only can you find your zen doing yoga in the beer garden, but just by attending, you’ll be entered to win free brews.

It will be a 45-minute, certified instructor-led community yoga session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.

Live music at Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton

Later that evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be live music from Tyler Grant & The Home Team at the Breckenridge Brewery farm house. The event page describes the performance as “a six-string joy ride through his musical history.”

Monster Truck Charity Palooza, Aurora

If you have ever wanted to ride in a monster truck, Saturday is your chance. According to the event page, you can take a ride in a monster truck for free at this “dazzling” car show.

There will be local vendors, a live DJ, food trucks and raffles to enter for prizes. All funds raised at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aurora will go towards veteran causes.

Ten Thousand WORK, Englewood

Get your weekend workout in with this community fitness event, “designed to push you to the next level.” You’ll start with a dynamic warm-up before an hour-long training session and a warm-down.

It’s at V23 Athletics in Englewood at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, free to attend and is open to all fitness levels. Drinks and snacks will be provided, too.

Juneteenth Music Festival, Five Points Denver

Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrates the day the end of the Civil War was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865, when over 250,000 enslaved Black people learned of their freedom two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Welton corridor of the historic Five Points Neighborhood in Denver will be festival grounds, with live music happening at several stages and local businesses lining the streets.

Mercury Poetry Slam, Denver

At 6 p.m. Sunday, slam poetry festivities will begin at Mercury Cafe with an open jam session where guests can perform with the accompaniment of a band or watch others do so. At 7:30, sign-ups open for the 8 p.m. poetry slam.

Poets will compete for a cash prize, judged by a panel of randomly-selected audience members. The mic will be open for all after the slam.