DENVER (KDVR) — If you are feeling stuffed after your Thanksgiving dinner and want to take an easy walk or hike to burn off a few calories, we have you covered.
We put together this list of 10 hikes you can take that are less than three miles in distance.
Here is the full list:
1. Willow Creek Trail
This hike is a 1.4-mile loop at Roxborough State Park near Littleton. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 34 minutes to complete and is 164 feet of elevation gain.
2. Washington Park Loop
This walking trail is a 2.3-mile loop near Denver. It takes an average of 42 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.
3. Sloan’s Lake Loop
This walking trail is a 2.6-mile loop at Sloan’s Lake Park near Wheat Ridge. It takes an average of 45 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.
4. Green Mountain and Hayden Trail Loop
This 1.8-mile walking trail is located near Lakewood. It takes an average of 55 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.
5. Belmar Park
This 2.9-mile loop is located near Lakewood. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 57 minutes to complete.
6. Crestmoor Park Loop
This 1-mile walking loop is located near Glendale. It takes an average of 18 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.
7. Bluff Lake Nature Center Loop
This loop is a 1.5-mile trail near Aurora. AllTrails.com said it takes about 31 minutes to complete.
8. Platte River Greenway Trail
This 1.4-mile loop is located in Adams County. It takes an average of 25 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.
9. Ferril Lake Loop
This 1.3-mile loop is located in Denver City Park. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 23 minutes to complete.
10. Red Rocks Trading Post Trail
This is a 1.5-mile loop at Rock Rocks Park. The hike takes an average of 47 minutes to complete with 357-feet of elevation gain, according to AllTrails.com.
