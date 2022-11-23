DENVER (KDVR) — If you are feeling stuffed after your Thanksgiving dinner and want to take an easy walk or hike to burn off a few calories, we have you covered.

We put together this list of 10 hikes you can take that are less than three miles in distance.

Here is the full list:

This hike is a 1.4-mile loop at Roxborough State Park near Littleton. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 34 minutes to complete and is 164 feet of elevation gain.

This walking trail is a 2.3-mile loop near Denver. It takes an average of 42 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.

This walking trail is a 2.6-mile loop at Sloan’s Lake Park near Wheat Ridge. It takes an average of 45 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.

This 1.8-mile walking trail is located near Lakewood. It takes an average of 55 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.

This 2.9-mile loop is located near Lakewood. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 57 minutes to complete.

This 1-mile walking loop is located near Glendale. It takes an average of 18 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.

This loop is a 1.5-mile trail near Aurora. AllTrails.com said it takes about 31 minutes to complete.

This 1.4-mile loop is located in Adams County. It takes an average of 25 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com.

This 1.3-mile loop is located in Denver City Park. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 23 minutes to complete.

This is a 1.5-mile loop at Rock Rocks Park. The hike takes an average of 47 minutes to complete with 357-feet of elevation gain, according to AllTrails.com.

