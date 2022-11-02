DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a winter getaway, it’s time to start planning now. Many Colorado cabins are booking up for the winter season.

Whether you want to plan a staycation or weekend getaway, there are a variety of options on Airbnb.

Here is a look at 10 cabins across the state with booking options from November through February. All of these rentals are subject to availability. You can see photos of each property by clicking the title of each location.

This cabin is located in a canyon in Mesa County with mountain views. It has outdoor furniture with a fire pit and a grill.

It offers two beds and one bathroom. It has 4.98 stars for 100 reviews.

This cabin is located in the forest in Clear Creek County. It is a waterfront property with a mountain view and an outdoor sauna.

It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has 4.98 stars for 90 reviews.

This cabin in Pagosa Springs has panoramic mountain views with 72 acres.

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has 4.99 stars for 179 reviews.

This cabin is located in Larkspur has mountain views, a private deck with a grill and a fire pit and is on a working ranch.

It has one bedroom and one bathroom. It has 4.72 stars for 92 reviews.

This cabin is located in Florissant on 2.5 acres and features a firepit and sauna.

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a 5-star rating for 26 reviews.

This cabin is located in Crestone and has one bedroom and one bathroom. It features mountain views, radiant floor heat and a wood stove. It has 4.96 stars for 360 reviews.

This dome cabin is located in Breckenridge and has mountain views and a private patio.

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has 4.86 stars for 69 reviews.

This cabin is located off the grid in Walden. It has private trails for hiking, biking, and more. It also has mountain views.

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has 4.95 stars for 542 reviews.

This cabin is located in Leadville and has mountain views, an indoor fireplace, and is fully remodeled.

It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has 4.86 stars for 86 reviews.

This cabin is located in Idaho Springs on a waterfront property. It is nestled in the mountains and offers a large stone wood-burning fireplace.

It has one bedroom and one bathroom. It has 4.87 stars for 104 reviews.