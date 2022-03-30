DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is holding steady at $3.99 on Wednesday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90. Gas is up an average of 3 cents from last Wednesday.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
  2. Maverik– Thornton: $3.66
  3. Costco– Superior: $3.69
  4. Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
  5. Costco– Thornton: $3.69
  6. Costco– Arvada: $3.69
  7. Costco– Littleton: $3.69
  8. Costco– Westminster: $3.69
  9. Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.69
  10. Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.