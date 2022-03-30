DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is holding steady at $3.99 on Wednesday morning, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90. Gas is up an average of 3 cents from last Wednesday.
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
- Maverik– Thornton: $3.66
- Costco– Superior: $3.69
- Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
- Costco– Thornton: $3.69
- Costco– Arvada: $3.69
- Costco– Littleton: $3.69
- Costco– Westminster: $3.69
- Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.69
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.