DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is at $3.99 on Tuesday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon, which is the same price it was on Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.