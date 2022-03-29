DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is at $3.99 on Tuesday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.

The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon, which is the same price it was on Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
  2. Safeway– Estes Park: $3.68
  3. Maverik– Thornton: $3.69
  4. Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
  5. Circle K– Littleton: $3.69
  6. Costco– Sheridan: $3.69
  7. Costco– Littleton: $3.71
  8. Murphy USA– Brighton: $3.75
  9. Costco– Thornton: $3.75
  10. Costco– Arvada: $3.76

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.