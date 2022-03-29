DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is at $3.99 on Tuesday morning, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90.
The national average for a gallon of gas remains at $4.24 per gallon, which is the same price it was on Monday.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.64
- Safeway– Estes Park: $3.68
- Maverik– Thornton: $3.69
- Conoco– Thornton: $3.69
- Circle K– Littleton: $3.69
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.69
- Costco– Littleton: $3.71
- Murphy USA– Brighton: $3.75
- Costco– Thornton: $3.75
- Costco– Arvada: $3.76
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.