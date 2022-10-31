DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning to fill up your gas tank on Halloween, there is some good news. Gas prices are still going down in Colorado and across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.54, which is down 6 cents since last week, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.51.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.542 $3.874 $4.171 $5.146 Yesterday Avg. $3.549 $3.895 $4.189 $5.156 Week Ago Avg. $3.606 $3.949 $4.245 $5.186 Month Ago Avg. $3.710 $4.053 $4.340 $4.656 Year Ago Avg. $3.516 $3.848 $4.132 $3.487 AAA gas prices for 10/31/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.76, which is down from $3.79 last Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.