DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning to fill up your gas tank on Halloween, there is some good news. Gas prices are still going down in Colorado and across the country.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.54, which is down 6 cents since last week, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.51.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.542
|$3.874
|$4.171
|$5.146
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.549
|$3.895
|$4.189
|$5.156
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.606
|$3.949
|$4.245
|$5.186
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.710
|$4.053
|$4.340
|$4.656
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.516
|$3.848
|$4.132
|$3.487
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.76, which is down from $3.79 last Monday.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.99
- Costco– Aurora: $3.04
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.04
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.04
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.04
- Shell– Denver: $3.04
- Circle K– Denver: $3.04
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.06
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.07
- Conoco & 7 Eleven– Lakewood: $3.09
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.