DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are slowly starting to warm back up and springtime is almost here. That means hiking season is right around the corner.

If you want to get a jumpstart and go for an early spring hike, there are plenty of opportunities to do that while checking out some breathtaking views.

Some trails could be icy and snow-covered due to recent snow, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.

10 breathtaking hikes

Here is a look at 10 breathtaking hikes to take this spring in Colorado.

1. Waterton Canyon

The Waterton Canyon Trail is located near Chatfield State Park. It is a 12.6-mile out-and-back trail. It is located about 35 minutes south of Denver.

2. Alderfer / Three Sisters Park

A popular hike about 30 miles from Denver is the Evergreen Mountain Trail loop at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. It’s a 4.2-mile hike roundtrip. Beware, this trail is reported to have icy spots and mud.

3. Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail

The Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail is a 4-mile loop in Jefferson County.

“This beautiful hike follows the Cedar Gulch Trail and encircles Mount Galbraith with great views of Golden, Coors Plant and Denver. If you want to reach the peak, the elevation is just over 7200 feet. You will see interesting rock formations and lots of animal trails along the way,” All Trails shared on its website.

4. Mount Falcon Castle Trail Loop

The Mount Falcon Castle Trail Loop is located near Morrison and is a 7.4-mile loop trail.

Recent trail reports said there are some patches of ice and mud on the trail.

5. Booth Falls

Booth Falls is 4.2-mile out-and-back trail in the Eagles Nest Wilderness near Vail.

“This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring,” All Trails shared.

6. Mayflower Gulch

The Mayflower Gulch trail is located about 15 minutes south of Frisco. The trail is 6.1 miles out and back.

“This is a very popular area for cross-country skiing, hiking, and rock climbing, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring,” All Trails said.

7. Carpenter Peak Trail

Carpenter Peak Trail is a 6.3-mile out-and-back trail in Roxborough State Park. Recent trail reports say this will be a muddy hike, so come prepared.

8. Red Rocks Park

Another great hike that is about 25 minutes from Denver is the Red Rocks to Dakota Trail Loop. It is a 6.4-mile hike.

“Only about a mile of the trail was slushy and muddy. Everything else was perfect! The weather, the views, the number of doggies I got to pet… just perfect,” a reviewer shared on All Trails recently.

9. Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail

The Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail is a 5.1-mile loop trail near Larkspur.

“This is a very popular area for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime,” All Trails shared.

10. Emerald Lake Trail

The Emerald Lake Trail is located in Rocky Mountain National Park. It is a 3-mile out-and-back trail.

“This is a very popular area for hiking and snowshoeing, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring,” All Trails shared.

According to recent trail reports, you will need spikes if you plan on hiking this trail.

“Majestic views! Did the trail in microspikes as it was packed snow all the way to Emerald Lake,” a trip report said on All Trails on March 14.

Know before you go

It’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these tips:

Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.

Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.

Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.

Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.

Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.

Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.

Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.

If you plan on hiking this weekend, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.