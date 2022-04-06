AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating Wednesday morning after about 10 locations caught on fire overnight.

The fires started after 12:30 a.m. near Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street. AFR said the fires ranged from dumpsters to bushes to apartment buildings.

One of the fires extended to an apartment building at South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. No injuries were reported. However, 10 residents were displaced, along with multiple pets.

No firefighters were injured.

At this time, it is unclear if the fires were intentionally set. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.