10 arrests, 3 pending as Boulder police wrap up University Hill riot investigation

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are wrapping up the investigation of the massive CU street party that turned into a riot on March 6.

The University Hill party violated COVID-19 restrictions, starting out as a small gathering that grew into hundreds of people

“We knew early on that due to the massive amounts of evidence this would be a long investigation and the the mass shooting at King Soopers caused further delays,” said Chief Maris Herold. “We made a promise to our community that there would be arrests and even though it has been a long road we kept that promise.”

Boulder Police are beginning to wind down their investigation into the March 6 riot on University Hill. https://t.co/sozO7HL5mR pic.twitter.com/0emVVZsmxf — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 21, 2021

Police officers were hit with bricks and rocks. Significant property damage, including “heavy damage” to an armored police vehicle and a fire truck, a car flipped over and damaged street signs occurred during the riot.

CU party/riot on the hill (photo from Boulder Police Department)

A suspect in the Boulder riot. Credit: Boulder PD

Investigators reviewed over 1,000 video submissions and tips, resulting is ten arrests and three outstanding warrants.

The Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office worked together on the investigation.