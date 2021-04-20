10 arrested in online child enticement operation in Aurora

The two-day online operation was conducted on April 8 and 9 within the city of Aurora. The task force arrested individuals who were allegedly attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a minor.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects for allegedly attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a minor online.

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children, Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation worked together as the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force. The task force targets those who engage in the enticement of children for sexual purposes online.

The two-day online operation was conducted on April 8 and 9 within the city of Aurora.

The Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force has released the suspects’ names, ages, self-declared city of residence, and self-declared or otherwise known professions:

Edgar R. Pando-Caprio, 23, Denver, is employed as a contracted overnight janitor working within the Cherry Creek School District (The district is aware of the arrest and will independently provide more information to staff, parents and public).

Laurentino Espinoza-Pena, 56, Aurora, is self-employed providing maintenance services.

Tommy Kilcher, 43, Aurora, self-declared employment at Cardinal Health.

Joseph M. Goetz, 59, Aurora, self-declared Business Owner of Rio Leasing LLC.

Jeremy J. Steward, 42, Aurora, historically reported as working in the restaurant/bar industry.

Brent W. Murray II, 30, Highlands Ranch, has historically self-declared employment as a drone pilot with USA Security.

Joshua J. Wagner, 46, Denver, did not declare employment at time of arrest.

Dylan J. Cornhoff, 27, Aurora, did not declare employment at time of arrest.

Peter D. Rodriguez, 50, Denver, declared employment with a company only identified as Performance and worked as a loader.

Joshua D. Garcia, 37, Westminster, declared employment with Hertz as a car attendant.

At minimum, each suspect was charged with soliciting a child for prostitution, criminal attempt and patronizing of a prostituted child. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will handle the prosecution.

“Child sex abuse is one of the most serious crimes HSI investigates due to the lasting psychological and physical damage it can inflict on victims,” said special agent in charge of Denver’s Homeland Security Investigations, Steven Cagen.

The organizations involved in the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force want to remind parents to keep an eye on their child’s online presence and to have conversations with their children about the dangers of the internet to prevent them from being a victim of a child sex predator.

To learn more about internet safety and how to keep your children safe, visit the Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children’s website.