DENVER (KDVR) — An endangered missing persons alert has been deactivated after a 15 and 10-year-old were found safely.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the girls were last seen in Silverthorne near the 400 block of Brian Avenue at around 11 p.m.

On Friday at around 7 a.m., CBI deactivated the alert and said the girls had been safely located.

CBI said the girls were believed to have been taken from their home by a 23-year-old woman and were allegedly driving south towards Mexico.

Officials have not said if the suspect has been taken into custody.