DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado General Assembly is considering a bill that would put $10.3 million toward grant opportunities for city design. Cities would identify high-crime areas, then propose how relighting, trash cleanup or building projects might be used to prevent crime.

The bill would fund programs that broadly fit into a crime prevention technique called “crime prevention through environmental design,” or CPTED.

The idea behind CPTED is to minimize opportunities for criminals to commit crimes or to subconsciously discourage crime. This could mean eliminating hiding spots in a problem neighborhood, controlling access to certain areas with gates or fences or reinforcing private property with walls or landscaping, among other plans.

CPTED plans are used widely worldwide but are so broad in scope that their effectiveness in preventing crime is hard to track. Cities including Los Angeles and Baltimore incorporate CPTED principles in their policing strategies, but both cities have seen the same increase in crime rates as the rest of the country beginning in 2020.

Other studies generally agree that CPTED principles have a positive outcome on city crime. Researchers in the National Library of Medicine found a 34% to 84% reduction in robberies throughout the country.