1-year-old dead, mother and sister found alive following search in Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-month-old was found dead following a search for her, her mother and her sister in a remote part of Moffat County in northwest Colorado, the Craig Press reports.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 8 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54. According to the Craig Press, the road is not used often during the winter.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in the mud and snow on a service road south of C.R. 54.

The Craig Press reports the vehicle was registered to 36-year-old Kaylee Messerly, who had not been seen in a few days along with her daughters — one 3 years old, the other 18 months old.

A number of local agencies and rescue groups were deployed to search the area.

Crews found the 18-month-old dead. Messerly and the 3-year-old were found alive and were suffering from environmental exposure injuries, according to the Craig Press.

Messerly and the 3-year-old were taken to Memorial Regional Health in Craig.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation is ongoing.