15-year-old wounded in Aurora shooting at Warren and Havana

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a 15-year-old was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Aurora Police said they responded to the shooting around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Warren Avenue and Havana Street.

The teenage boy hurt in the shooting was transported to a hospital “in serious condition.”

“There is no threat to the public and the scene is under control,” police said around 5:20 p.m.

Police said the victim and the shooter got into a fight. The shooter opened fire then fled in a vehicle, police said.

No suspect information was immediately provided.