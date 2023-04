Police are investigating a shooting at Quebec Street and Leetsdale ?Drive. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman has been taken to the hospital and described as a victim after a shooting in southeast Denver.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

DPD said the shooting happened at the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Quebec Street.

Details about the woman’s injuries were not released, but at 2:11 p.m. DPD said Quebec Street was closed north of the intersection.

DPD also did not release any information about a suspect.