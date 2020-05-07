1 teen missing after reportedly falling off boat at Pelican Lakes

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — One teen is still missing after he reportedly fell off of a boat at Pelican Lakes.

The Windsor-Severance Fire Chief, Kris Kazian, says they received a call at about 3:15 p.m. stating that two people fell off of a boat at Pelican Lakes.

Before arriving, one of the individuals was already out of the water.

A search is underway for the other individual who is said to be a teenage male.

Kazian says the wind speeds are at more than 30 mph, which is making the search a challenge.

This is an ongoing story. FOX31 is headed to the scene and will update viewers with more information as it becomes available.

