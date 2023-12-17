AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police reported that a teen was shot during a house party around 2 a.m. Sunday.

This is the second house party shooting involving teens in Aurora in the last two weeks.

This one happened near Sable Boulevard and Smith Road.

According to police, an 18-year-old drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the lower part of his body.

Aurora Police said a total of four people have since been detained in connection to this incident and detectives were working to figure out how they were involved.

There was no information on if anyone else was hurt, who was responsible or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who was in the area or who has info about the incident and has not spoken to police should give Metro Denver Crime Stoppers a call at 720-913-7867.