FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Critical Incident Response team is looking into a shooting involving Fort Collins Police at an apartment complex in the city.

Fort Collins Police services didn’t provide many details, other than saying that one suspect was injured and taken to the hospital and no officers were injured.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Stuart Street. The Brookview Apartments, just west of Edora Park, are in that area.

Police services said that the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. A spokesperson is working to gather more information.

FOX31 has asked how many officers may have been involved in the shooting and what their involvement was. Police are working to answer those questions.

Under Colorado law, a Critical Incident Response Team is only activated to review “an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death.”

That investigating team has to come from the same judicial district, which in this case could include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details become available.