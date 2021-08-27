1 suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield police have arrested a suspect in connection with Wednesday’s homicide in the Sunridge neighborhood.

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 22, was taken into custody on Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Broomfield resident Michael Lewis just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Lewis was shot when he when he tried to confront Maestas-Sanchez, who was allegedly attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area.

The Broomfield Police Department said detectives continue to investigate this case and have identified additional suspects believed to be responsible for the criminal trespass crimes in the same area.