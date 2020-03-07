1 suspect identified following shooting in Brighton, other 2 suspects still unknown

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified one of the three suspects that were involved in a shooting that occurred in Brighton on March 1.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. on March 1, five people were shot and wounded at a house near 168th Avenue and Starr Lane, and have been seeking three suspects in connection to the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been obtained by deputies for one of the suspects. His name will not be released because he is a juvenile.

A vehicle that is connected to the shooting has also been located by the sheriff’s office. The vehicle has been impounded and authorities have executed a search warrant for the car.

The two other men being sought by police were wearing the articles of clothing shown below the night of the shooting:

One of the men was described as an African American having puffy hair up in a bun, wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood and t-shirt.

The second African American man was wearing crimped long hair in a bun. He was wearing a blue satin Ralph’s Tigers jacket by Polo. The jacket has a similar style as a Letterman jacket, according to police.

Pictures of the suspects are shown below:

If any person has information about the suspects, you are asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).