AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said a man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a strip mall on Buckley Road.

The department tweeted that the shooting happened at 7:52 p.m.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting in the 800 blk. of S. Buckley reported at 7:52 pm. 1 male was shot, no suspect info yet. Stay out of area. Anyone with info on this shooting please call @CrimeStoppersCO. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/zakyKU5wg1 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 26, 2021

Police said there was no suspect information, although they were talking with witnesses to determine what happened.

APD asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Aurora Police Department said one person was shot and killed outside a strip mall in the 800 block of South Buckley Road on Aug. 25, 2021. (Rogelio Mares, KDVR)