DENVER (KDVR) — One person was injured in a shooting on 9th and Lincoln.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to reports of shots fired from residents in the area of 9th and Lincoln.

When officers arrived on scene they closed the roads between 9th and Lincoln while they investigated the reports.

One person was transported to a local hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

According to DPD, officers do not believe there is an active threat to the community, but the area does remain closed while they continue their investigation. Investigators are working to develop suspect information.

DPD said if there is a security threat to the area, officers will notify residents through reverse 911.