DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital late Monday night in the Central Business District.

The Denver Police Department tweeted out just before midnight that officers were in the area of 15th Street and Tremont Place on reports of a shooting. The area is a block away from the 16th Street Mall and several downtown hotels.

One victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DPD is working to obtain suspect information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The shooting happened after thousands of Denver Nuggets fans took to the streets downtown to celebrate the team’s historic NBA championship. It is not currently known if the shooting was related to the celebrations downtown.