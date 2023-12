DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office searched for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person Friday night.

A perimeter was originally set up at 76th Avenue and Wyandot Street. As of Saturday morning, that had been taken down.

The suspect, a 19-year-old, 5-foot-10 Hispanic male wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark pants, was not in custody.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect they are looking for is the one who shot the victim, who was taken to the hospital.