DENVER (KDVR) — Police responded to the Ruby Hill neighborhood Tuesday night, where they said one person was hurt in a shooting.

It happened in the 1600 block of South Vallejo Street, according to the Denver Police Department, which posted about the shooting just after 8 p.m. Police later said the call came in at 7:33 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital.

Investigators were working to identify the shooter.