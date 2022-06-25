DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to an overnight shooting near the Capitol following a busy day in the area due to protests.

According to a tweet from DPD at 1:02 a.m., police investigated an early morning shooting in the area of Lincoln Street and East Colfax Avenue, which sits close to the Capitol.

One victim was located in this shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court announced the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade causing thousands to march in front of their state capitols. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Denver to protest in support of abortion rights.

Although this shooting occurred near where people had been protesting, DPD did confirm this shooting did not have a connection to the events happening outside the Capitol.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police did not release further information on the suspect.