AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said one person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Aurora.

It happened around 9:53 p.m. near South Havana Street and East Idaho Place, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but no further information was available about the extent of their injuries.

Police said they did not have information on the shooter.

Both lanes of Havana were shut down during the investigation. Police advised drivers to use South Dayton Street as an alternate north-south route.