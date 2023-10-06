DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in the Montbello neighborhood.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting investigation in the 4300 block of Elkhart Street. The neighborhood is south of Montbello Central Park.

When police arrived in the neighborhood, they found one victim, an adult male. However, the man’s extent of injuries was unknown at the time.

Officers were working to develop suspect information.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.