DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the LoDo area.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 18th and Blake Street around 1 a.m. Monday morning. The intersection of 18th and Blake is near the Denver Milk Market and other popular bars in the busy Union Station neighborhood.

When DPD arrived on the scene, one victim was located and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple officers and investigators were still on scene at around 4 a.m. setting up police markers and tape.

The scene of the shooting is just one block away from where four people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday. DPD responded to the crash at the intersection of 18th and Wazee where four pedestrians were hit by a car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.