DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police were investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning in the Montbello neighborhood.

Police were at 48th Avenue and Tulsa Court, north of the Montbello Civic Center Park. Officers have the road blocked and crime scene investigators were going over a white Toyota sedan for evidence.

Police were also investigating a scene at The Villages Apartments, just down the block at Tulsa Court and Albrook Drive.

Investigators have placed several evidence markers along the sidewalk connecting the two locations.

Denver Police said one person was shot and transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The southbound lanes of Tulsa Court are currently closed to traffic.