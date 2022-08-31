One person was injured in a shooting in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police responded to a daytime shooting where one person was injured in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Gibraltar Street around 1:20 p.m.

DPD said one victim with an apparent gunshot wound was located and transported to a local hospital. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers are currently working to develop suspect information. Roads in the area are closed.

