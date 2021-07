AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot Monday night in the 300 block of Norfolk Street.

The man who was shot self-transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive his wounds, according to the Aurora Police Department. It was reported about 9:41 p.m.

Police said at 10:42 p.m. that the suspect was still at large.

