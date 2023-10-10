DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Multiple officers were called to an Aurora neighborhood in the 12000 block of East Warren Drive early Tuesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., a neighbor called police and said they heard multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from several gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Several officers are still in the area, with the crime scene spanning half a block, according to FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza who is on the scene. She also noted several evidence markers in front of a home.

Police have not released any information on suspects or any arrests.

This is a developing story, and FOX31 will provide updates once they are made available.