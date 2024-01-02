DENVER (KDVR) — Police were investigating an armed home invasion Tuesday night in Federal Heights.

It happened at an apartment on 91st Street, according to Federal Heights Police Chief Robert Grado.

The chief said three armed people, who were unknown to the victims, entered the apartment through an unlocked door and robbed the three people inside.

“During the robbery one of the victims received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital,” Grado said.

Police were investigating an armed home invasion at a 91st Street apartment in Federal Heights. (KDVR)

FOX31 was at the scene around 9:30 p.m. and witnessed police inside the apartment building with guns and heard yelling.

The investigation was ongoing.