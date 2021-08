ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said one person was shot Saturday night at a home in the 5400 block of Allison Street.

The Arvada Police Department tweeted about it at 10:16 p.m. They said the person suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

A suspect was in custody, police said.

