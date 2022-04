AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police investigated a shooting Wednesday at a 7-Eleven store in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 5 p.m. It happened at the store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave.

“A dispute led up to the shooting and the victim self-transported to the hospital,” the tweet said. Police later said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

“This was not a random incident,” the department said.

The investigation was to continue.