DENVER (KDVR) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7900 block of East Northfield Boulevard.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This part of Northfield Boulevard, also East 49th Avenue, has apartments on one side of the block and a retail shopping center with several popular businesses like Starbucks, Target and Bass Pro Shops on the other.

A FOX31 photojournalist said the scene is in the parking lot nearest the Bass Pro.

DPD has not released information about a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.