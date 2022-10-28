DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of South Galapago St. Officers tweeted about the shooting at 4:50 a.m. Friday morning.

The location of the shooting is in the Overland neighborhood southeast of the Overland Golf Course.

According to DPD, one victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, officers have not arrested anyone in connection to this shooting.

FOX31 is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story on the status of the victim when more information becomes available.