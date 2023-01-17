One person was transported with serious injuries after a crash at East 25th Avenue and North Quebec Street.

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was seriously injured in a crash that closed streets in the North Park Hill neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a crash that took place on East 25th Avenue and North Quebec Street. The intersection sits on the edge of the North Park Hill neighborhood next to the Fred Thomas Park.

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, North Quebec Street is closed in both directions between East 24th and East 26th Avenue. Alternative routes are advised.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.