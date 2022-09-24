There is a large police presence after an officer-involved shooting seriously injured one in Aurora. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are reporting a large police presence in the area of Alameda and Galena on reports of a shooting.

According to the Aurora Police Department, multiple officers are in the area of Alameda Avenue and Galena Way. The area is south of the CommonGround Golf Course.

APD said shots have been fired by officers and one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Alameda is closed in both directions between Dayton Street and Havana Street. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

APD confirmed there is no active threat in the area, but the investigation is very active. The Denver Police Department is on scene assisting APD.

APD is investigating what led up to the shooting and will release that information when available.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.